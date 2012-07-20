Penn State Could Soon Find Itself Kicked Out Of The Big 10 Conference

Photo: AP

Many are calling for the NCAA to issue sanctions against the Penn State football program, including possibly the “Death Penalty,” which would terminate the program for 1-2 years. Well, the Big 10 Conference is also weighing possible sanctions that include kicking the school out of the conference.According to a report in The Chronicle, the Big 10 is still in the “early stages” of discussing how to handle Penn State and the child sex abuse scandal. However, one Big 10 Leader told The Chronicle that the conference could consider removing the school from the conference.



The report explains that the Big 10 Conference handbook gives the conference power to terminate a school’s membership if a school “employs or retains workers who intentionally falsify or deliberately fail to provide complete and accurate information during an investigation.”

While there is a sense that the school needs to be punished, how far do the NCAA and Big 10 have to go before they are just hurting athletes and students that had nothing to do with this scandal?

