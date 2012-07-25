Penn State Got Off Light Compared To These College Football Program Penalties

Photo: Richard Paul Kane / Shutterstock.com

Among the penalties handed out to the Penn State football program for their cover-up of the child sexual abuse charges against Jerry Sandusky was the ban from appearing in any bowl games for four years.This matches three other schools with the longest bowl ban in NCAA history. In all, 12 schools have been banned from postseason play for at least three consecutive seasons.



But what is amazing, is to look back at these other probations and see what led to the harsh penalties. In some cases, they might warrant a slap on the wrist these days. But in almost every case, it makes it look like Penn State actually got off easy.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at the schools that received the longest postseason bans in college football history (data via footballgeography.com)…

