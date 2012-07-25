Penn State Got Off Light Compared To These College Football Program Penalties

Among the penalties handed out to the Penn State football program for their cover-up of the child sexual abuse charges against Jerry Sandusky was the ban from appearing in any bowl games for four years.This matches three other schools with the longest bowl ban in NCAA history. In all, 12 schools have been banned from postseason play for at least three consecutive seasons.

But what is amazing, is to look back at these other probations and see what led to the harsh penalties. In some cases, they might warrant a slap on the wrist these days. But in almost every case, it makes it look like Penn State actually got off easy.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at the schools that received the longest postseason bans in college football history (data via footballgeography.com)…

UCLA — 3 seasons

Years of Bowl Ban: 1956 - 1958

Length of Probation: 3 years

Violations: All players lost a year of eligibility for receiving 'under the table' funds. For seniors, it marked the end of their career. And players were forced to prove their own innocence in order to restore the eligibility. This occurred while the program was already on probation.

Tulsa — 3 seasons

Years of Bowl Ban: 1970 - 1972

Length of Probation: 3 years

Violations: 'Recruiting rules violations and giving improper financial aid to prospective athletes.' Two Tulsa assistant coaches were found to have given athletes 'improper financial assistance.' The NCAA was quoted at the time as saying 'this sort of thing will never happen again.'

Michigan St. — 3 seasons

Years of Bowl Ban: 1976 - 1978

Length of Probation: 3 years

Violations: Among the violations was one player that was given the credit card of a booster. Players were allowed to fly on an airline with the promise that they would pay later. And phone expenses were paid by the university. One assistant coach was ordered by the NCAA to be fired, and the school was ordered to sever its relationship with two boosters.

Miami (FL) — 3 seasons

Years of Bowl Ban: 1954 - 1956

Length of Probation: 3 years

Violations: Probation was originally for one year after paying the transportation costs of recruits. That was extended after it was determined that a loan fund was being misused and two athletes received 'outside financial aid.'

Kansas St. — 3 seasons

Years of Bowl Ban: 1970 - 1972

Length of Probation: 3 years

Violations: 'Recruiting rules violations and giving improper financial aid to prospective athletes.' Two football players were given transportation and money for expenses to travel and help recruit a friend of theirs. The NCAA was quoted at the time as saying 'this sort of thing will never happen again.'

Houston — 3 seasons

Years of Bowl Ban: 1966 - 1968

Length of Probation: 3 years

Violations: Houston was placed on probation for what the NCAA at the time deemed 'severe violations,' including 'out-of-season practice, recruiting and financial aid to football players.' Players received 'excessive entertainment and illegal trips' including the use of planes owned by boosters. Houston was also banned from televised games.

Auburn — 3 seasons

Years of Bowl Ban: 1958 - 1960

Length of Probation: 3 years

Violations: This probation was handed down just as Auburn was finishing another probation and involved a recruit being offered 'illicit financial aid...for himself and his family.'

Oklahoma St. — 3 seasons

Years of Bowl Ban: 1989 - 1991

Length of Probation: 4 years

Violations: This probation came after the NCAA discovered more than 40 recruiting violations including 'the purchase of cars and cash payments made to football players by boosters.' The NCAA threatened to give Oklahoma State the 'death penalty' if they broke any additional rules. Barry Sanders was eligible to transfer without losing eligibility but chose to stay despite the bowl and TV ban.

North Carolina St. — 4 seasons

Years of Bowl Ban: 1956 - 1959

Length of Probation: 4 years

Violations: NC State was accused of 'offering or extending illegal aid to athletes.' At the time, there were 14 other schools on probation.

Indiana — 4 seasons

Years of Bowl Ban: 1960 - 1963

Length of Probation: 4 years

Violations: The NCAA cited 'six instances in which Indiana went outside the law while recruiting football prospects.' Most of the violations occurred while Indiana was already on probation.

Penn St. — 4 seasons

Years of Bowl Ban: 2012 - 2015

Length of Probation: 5 years

Violations: After an investigation, it was determined that the school intentionally covered-up allegations of sexual abuse against former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. The school was also fined $60 million and forced to vacate 112 wins.

Southern Methodist University — 4 seasons

Years of Bowl Ban: 1985-1988

Length of Probation: 7 years

Violations: SMU was given the 'death penalty' with the football program suspended for one season after numerous violations centered around payments being made to players and recruits. This occurred while SMU was already on probation. The school was also ordered to forfeit home games for a second season, at which point the school chose to suspend that season also.

