Penn Law professor said that the US is ‘better off with fewer Asians’ because they support Democrats

University students walking on pedestrian road , near University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA Stock Photo/Getty Images

A Penn professor said the US would be better off with less Asian immigration.

Amy Wax said the US should limit Asian immigration because of their support for Democrats.

Wax is now facing backlash for her comments.

A University of Pennsylvania law professor is facing backlash after she said the United States would be “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”

In a letter obtained by DailyMail.com, Amy Wax doubled down on racist comments she made on The Glenn Show in December, saying that the US should be concerned about the number of Asian people immigrating to the US because they vote for Democrats.

“Maybe it’s just that Democrats love open borders and Asians want more Asians here,” The Penn Law professor wrote, according to DailyMail.com. “But as long as most Asians support Democrats and help to advance their positions, I think the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”

During a December interview on The Glenn Show, Wax and host Glenn Loury engaged in a discussion about US immigration when the conversation turned toward Asian immigration.

“It’s just harder to assimilate those people or to have confidence that our way of life will continue if we bring a lot of people in who are not familiar with it,” Wax said. “These are not original ideas on the [political] right.”

Wax went on to say that the US should be concerned about South Asian elites migrating to the US and its impact on American culture.

“[We] have to distinguish mass-immigration, which we’re getting from the Hispanics, south of the border, which I think poses different questions and challenges from the Asian elites that we’re getting,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that the influx of Asian elites is unproblematic. I actually think it’s problematic… I think it’s because there’s this… danger of the dominance of an Asian elite in this country.”

Wax is now facing backlash for her comments.

Penn Law School Dean Theodore Ruger said Wax’s comments were “anti-intellectual” in a statement on Monday, calling them “xenophobic and white supremacist views.”

“Like all racist generalizations, Wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on Asian students, faculty, and staff to carry the weight of this vitriol and bias,” he said.

“As we have previously emphasized, Wax’s views are diametrically opposed to the policies and ethos of this institution,” Ruger added. “They serve as a persistent and tangible reminder that racism, sexism, and xenophobia are not theoretical abstractions but are real and insidious beliefs in this country and in our building. This reality sharpens and deepens our commitment to support our community as we continue to work to advance equity and inclusion.”

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump also criticized Wax’s comments.

“It helps explain the situation this country finds itself in that an Ivy League university allows the morally and intellectually bankrupt racist #AmyWax teach the next generation of American lawyers,” she said on Twitter. “There should be consequences for this kind of hateful rhetoric @pennlaw.”

Wax has previously faced similar backlash for her views on the US’ need to favor white over non-white people in the immigration system.

“Let us be candid: Europe and the First World, to which the United States belongs, remains mostly white for now. And the Third World, although mixed, contains a lot of non-white people,” she said at the inaugural National Conservatism conference 2019, according to Vox. “Embracing cultural distance nationalism means in effect taking the position that our country will be better off with more whites and fewer non-whites.”