Penn Jillette reveals what it was like to work with Donald Trump on "Celebrity Apprentice"

World famous magician Penn Jillette of Penn & Teller dropped by Business Insider to talk about his new book “Presto: How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear and Other Magical Tales”.

Jillette appeared on two seasons of “Celebrity Apprentice,” the second season of which saw him finish as the runner-up. We asked Jillette about what it was like to work with Donald Trump on the show, and whether or not he thinks Trump would make a good president.

