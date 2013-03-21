Axe Body Spray Sent A High School Freshman To The Hospital

Axe, the body spray that’s perennially popular among teenage guys, is being banned from a Pennsylvania high school after a freshman had a severe allergic reaction to it and wound up in the hospital.



Michael LaPorta, the principal of The Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pa., said the student was taken to the hospital by ambulance after suffering an “extreme” reaction, Dan Stamm at NBC10.com reports.

Principal LaPorta later posted a message on the school’s website asking students to think twice about their fragrance choices:

The purpose of this posting is to make all parents, staff and students aware of a medical issue involving a Freedom High School student having an extreme allergy to Axe Body Spray. This allergy is potentially life threatening for this student. Most recently this student has been transported to the hospital by ambulance for emergency medical treatment due to this student being exposed to Axe Body Spray while attending school.

My request to all Freedom Family members is that we take into consideration this student’s allergy to Axe Body Spray and refrain from using it as your cologne or fragrance of choice while attending Freedom High School.

Unilever, which owns Axe, told NBC10.com that it was aware of the situation and that it was looking into the matter.

