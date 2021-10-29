Penn Badgley is narrating people’s lives on TikTok with his creepy ‘You’ voice

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in ‘s ‘You.’ Netflix

Penn Badgley narrated two fans’ videos on TikTok as his character Joe from Netflix’s “You.”

Badgley seemed to improvise the monologues, using the voice he adopts to play the violent stalker.

The second video has been viewed on TikTok nearly 9 million times.

Penn Badgley is bringing new meaning to the phrase “life imitates art” by narrating people’s lives on TikTok, in character as Joe Goldberg from Netflix’s “You.”

The official Netflix account recently reposted two fan videos with the hashtag “narrate me joe.” Both show people going about everyday activities, like washing a vintage sweater.

Badgley then appears on a split-screen to comment on these activities, using the creepy voice he adopts to narrate the thought process of Joe, a violent stalker. Badgley seems to be improvising these TikTok monologues, using phrases that could’ve been pulled straight from the show – including his character’s famous greeting, “Hello, you.”

The second video, which features a TikTok user named Kasey browsing the manga section of a bookstore, has been viewed nearly 9 million times and racked up nearly 2 million likes.

“You have my attention,” Badgley says. “Beaststars? No, not you. You prefer to get your black and gray morality elsewhere.”

“You search volume by volume carefully. You’re particular,” he continues. “I can see that ’cause I’m like three feet away from you. What fantasy are you envisioning in your head right now? What manga is drawing your perfect life? I have to know.”

Fans of the Netflix show, which was recently renewed for season four, are loving Badgley’s commentary.

“He rlly improvised and left no crumbs,” reads one comment with over 140,000 likes.

“Kasey, HOW DOES IT FEEL TO LIVE MY DREAMS,” reads another with 116,000 likes.

Some fans are joking that Badgley is “almost too good” at imitating Joe’s thought process, writing, “At this point I’m sure this man wrote the entire script for that show and I’m scared.”