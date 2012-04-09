Penile Prosthesis Is The Most Expensive Procedure At The OK Surgery centre

Photo: Surgery centre of Oklahoma
We wrote earlier about the Surgery centre Of Oklahoma, a hospital that aims to keep medical costs as low as possible while offering a very transparent pricing menu.We scanned through the prices and found just one procedure that cost 5-figures: penile prosthesis.
At $15,425, it’s the most expensive procedure on the hospital’s price list.
In second place: lumbar laminectomy. That’s a type of spine surgery where you remove part of your vertebral bone to relieve backpain. The cost: $9,900.
Photo: Surgery centre of Oklahoma
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.