The Pittsburgh Penguins earn trip to the Stanley Cup Final with a double-overtime goal

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have a shot to repeat as NHL champions, eliminating the Ottawa Senators with a goal in double-overtime of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.

The Senators made things interesting, tying Game 7 with about five minutes to go. But after a scoreless first overtime, Chris Kunitz scored five minutes into the second overtime on a nasty slap shot.

Here is the replay:

As for idiosyncrasies, this will be the first NHL Final with two coaches from the United States.

