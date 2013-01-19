Two Adorable Penguins Visited Blackstone's Offices Yesterday And Pooped Everywhere

These two adorable penguins visited private equity giant Blackstone’s offices in New York yesterday and pooped on the carpet and a conference table, according to DealBook‘s Michael De La Merced.



During their visit, the pair of birds from SeaWorld also got to meet the leader of their parent company, Steve Schwarzman, and shake his hand.

Here’s the photo Blackstone Tweeted:

Photo: Twitter.com/Blackstone

