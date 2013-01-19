Some Penguins Got To Sit In On A Meeting At Blackstone

Private equity giant Blackstone Group had two friendly penguin visitors from SeaWorld in their offices yesterday afternoon.
Here’s photo of the pair of birds attending a meeting in a conference room that Blackstone Tweeted.
Photo: Twitter.com/Blackstone
The penguins, who both got to shake hands with Blackstone’s billionaire CEO Steve Schwarzman, pooped on the floor and on a conference table during their visit.
SeaWorld is one of Blackstone’s portfolio companies.
