Some Penguins Got To Sit In On A Meeting At Blackstone

Private equity giant Blackstone Group had two friendly penguin visitors from SeaWorld in their offices yesterday afternoon.



Here’s photo of the pair of birds attending a meeting in a conference room that Blackstone Tweeted.

Photo: Twitter.com/Blackstone

The penguins, who both got to shake hands with Blackstone’s billionaire CEO Steve Schwarzman, pooped on the floor and on a conference table during their visit.

SeaWorld is one of Blackstone’s portfolio companies.

