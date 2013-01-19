Some Penguins Got To Sit In On A Meeting At Blackstone

Julia La Roche

Private equity giant Blackstone Group had two friendly penguin visitors from SeaWorld in their offices yesterday afternoon. 

Here’s  photo of the pair of birds attending a meeting in a conference room that Blackstone Tweeted.

penguins

Photo: Twitter.com/Blackstone

 The penguins, who both got to shake hands with Blackstone’s billionaire CEO Steve Schwarzman, pooped on the floor and on a conference table during their visit.

SeaWorld is one of Blackstone’s portfolio companies.  

