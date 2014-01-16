Adorable Penguins Have Taken Over The Floor Of The New York Stock Exchange

Julia La Roche

This is cute…

A pair of penguins are on the New York Stock Exchange Floor. SeaWorld is ringing the closing bell today.

Earlier this week, a SeaWorld party at NYC hot-spot Bagatelle that was supposed to feature the penguins was cancelled after PETA said they would protest.

