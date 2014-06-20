Penguin Dares You Not To Imagine Nuns In Bikinis With Lollipops [THE BRIEF]

Here’s what’s happening in Adland, folks:

Penguin’s outdoor campaign from Brazil tells you not to imagine the thing you just read, and it’s a lot harder than it sounds. When they tell you “Don’t image a crazy, bearded man in armour fighting windmills,” what do you do? You probably imagine that bearded man taking on windmills because “If you read it, you imagine it.” The six creative outdoor ads just took home a silver lion at Cannes.

Adweek looks at Coke’s latest viral video in which the company sent the FIFA World Cup trophy to a school in Sarajevo to celebrate Bosnia and Herzegovina’s first tournament appearance. The new video showcases a soccer school in Sarajevo, Bubamara, founded during the Bosnian war by a former soccer star.

Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive officer of the advertising and PR company WPP Group, criticised the Cannes festival saying it has become too much about the partying and less about the actual work being done in the industry, reports Media Post.

A study by Ogilvy, Google, and TNS found that word of mouth tends to be the most important “point of influence” for consumers. Here’s the full study.

Ad Age looks at how 20 ad-tech companies have come together to create DigiTrust, a non-profit that will “create a standard ID for web visitors, as opposed to each individual company using their own ID.” If it works, publishers will be able to load their webpages at a much faster pace.

The National Bureau of Economic Research re-released a study which suggest that online ads on sites like Google, Twitter, and Facebook might actually be useless.

Publicis joins Google and Condé Nast to launch La Maison, a service that will provide consumer insights and content and technology solutions to luxury brands.

Highlights from day five of Cannes, the international festival of creativity, include Ogilvy & Mather’s seminar led by Astropyhsicist Neil Degrasse Tyson and Unilever’s seminar with its chief marketing and communications officer Keith Weed.

Adam Bain, Twitter‘s head of ad sales, got more power. The business development group now reports to him, so he is head of revenue and partnerships.

