Penguin Books Rolling Out New E-Book Series

More e-book optimism: The U.S. arm of Penguin Group, the world’s second largest book publisher, is launching a series of classic books in an e-book format, which will include the original text plus goodies. Sort of like the extras bundled with a DVD. Penguin’s first title, for instance — Pride and Prejudice — will come with recipes from the era, copies of the book’s first reviews, and a primer on social etiquette circa 1813.



The company says it will work with all existing e-book readers and formats, including’s Amazon’s (AMZN) Kindle and Sony’s (SNE) Reader. Pride and Prejudice will be released in May, and Penguin will roll out another nine titles in the fall.

