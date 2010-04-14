Banker Trapped Inside Mental Hospital Because Police Mistook Him For A Crazy Man

Last Friday, Chinese police accidentally threw a perfectly sane banker, Peng Baoquan (pictured), into a mental hospital.



Even though it was completely their mistake (his family and friends say there is no way he’s actually crazy and the police are now indicted for falsely accusing him of being insane), he’s still stuck inside, according to China Daily. He’s now been there for over four days.

The confusion started when Baoquan saw a group of 20 hotel employees protesting outside a hotel in Shiyan city. Some “provincial discipline inspection officials” were also in the area.

Baoquan apparently was only able to snap a few photos before he was nabbed by the police. They brought him to the police station and then later to a mental hospital, allegedly without giving any explanation or notifying his family beforehand.

His family is still trying to get him out, but they can’t, because the hospital says they can’t release him without further observation.

