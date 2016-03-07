Penfolds named the world's most admired wine brand

Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago. Source: supplied

The good news keeps coming for Treasury Wine Estates and its core brand, Penfolds, which was named the world’s most admired wine brand for 2016 by Drinks International.

The London-based trade magazine polled more than 200 of the world’s top masters of wine, sommeliers, wine buyers and industry experts to come up with a top 100 brands. Penfolds beating last year’s winner Spanish brand Torres, with California’s Ridge Vineyards in third place, up four places on last year.

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands editor, Holly Motion, told Drinks International that some of the biggest brands don’t make the list.

“There is no sure-fire way of getting into the top 50 and Penfolds’ ability to appear in all six lists is a testament to its brand identity and ability to not only stay in the Academy’s consciousness, but to push to the forefront of it.”

Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago said the winery was “chuffed” with the global recognition.

“After 172 years in the wine business we’re still hungry, still excited and still eager to make better wine and champion new followers,” he said.

The latest accolade follows Penfolds being named winery of the year in 2015 for the 25th year in a row by Wine & Spirits magazine, while the company was named 2015 international white winemaker of the year, by the International Wine Challenge.

The acknowledgement comes as parent company Treasury Wine Estates enjoys a massive turnaround in the business under CEO Michael Clarke, who joined the company two years ago and last week earned a $500,000 pay rise as the company posted a 42% rise in profit to $60.6 million for the half year, with sales growing 22% to $1,138 billion.

The business has been booming on strong Asian sales.

Meanwhile, Drinks International named Krug the world’s most admired champagne brand, enjoying a jump of four places to beat Bollinger for the top spot after a three year reign. Louis Roederer was second, and Pol Roger third.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.