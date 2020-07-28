A taste test of 6 stellar wines from the Penfolds 2020 collection

Penfolds

Right now, even the most dedicated Victorian booster is feeling the pinch. “Bleak City” seems greyer than ever with the combo of an icy winter and the purgatory that is life under lockdown 2.0.

However, a recent COVID-safe home delivery of the latest Penfolds releases – which included Grange, St Henri, etc – really put a smile on my dial. Since its arrival a week or two ago, I’ve been keen to get stuck in, and now that I’ve tasted through the range, I can report that the pleasure of drinking them was even greater than that of the pre-tasting anticipation.

Picking favourites from the red line-up was impossible and my recommendations are

to simply buy as widely and deeply as your budget and cellaring conditions allow. Those fortunate enough to still have gainful employment/businesses trading, should celebrate that good fortune and lash out accordingly. For the rest of us, we might just have to hunt around for the best deals at the “bottom end” of this fabulous range, confident in the knowledge that our precious dollars will be well spent.

NB: I tried each of these wines over thirty-six hours, and all remained in excellent condition.

The Penfolds 2020 collection is available from Dan Murphys and Vintage Cellars from the August 6, 2020.

2019 Penfolds Bin 311 Chardonnay (RRP: $50)

A blend of Adelaide Hills, Tumbarumba and “Tasmanian” fruit. Mid lemon appearance. Lifted bouquet comprised of notes of lemon zest and cashew. Energetic, lively flavours on entry, the cool-climate fruit endows this with superb underpinning acidity. The palate exhibits medium weight and intensity, with plenty of complexity thanks to notes of lemon curd, Boscq pear and cashew. Very deft use of oak (8 months maturation in French oak, 35% new) seasons this dish perfectly. Excellent length of flavour, with aftertaste aromatics which linger.

2019 Penfolds Reserve Bin A Chardonnay (RRP: $125)

100% Adelaide Hills fruit aged for 8 months in 80% new French oak.

Pale, light lemon appearance. The bouquet is very tightly wound and lifted with elements of lemon zest, cashew, struck match (complex sulphides) and white nectarine. Gee, this delivers impressively. In particular, I’m struck by the “shape” of the wine – intense but not thick, mouth-filling but not broad and with a length and persistence where none of the structural elements – oak, acid, alcohol – are left exposed by a paucity of flavour. The cool white stone fruit flavour melange (peach and nectarine) is propelled by tongue-tingling acidity which keeps this going full tilt until the tasting experience concludes with marvellous aromatics once the wine has left the mouth.

A chardonnay of exemplary shape and style, something of this quality out of Burgundy would be more than $200, and out of California probably more than $300. Hence, this is a relative bargain and a wine that merits serious purchasing consideration by those who usually turn their noses up at Oz chard.

2018 Penfolds Bin 28 Kalimna Shiraz (RRP: $50)

Originally produced in 1959 from the eponymous Barossa Valley vineyard, this Bin 28 includes fruit from 9 different South Australian viticultural regions. 12 months maturation in “seasoned” (0% new) American oak.

Saturated dark black-cherry colour. The first impression of the bouquet is of macerated Asian spiced plums with real “lift” and freshness. The palate has excellent vigour, which commences with red and dark cherry fruit flavours which build beautifully to the mid palate, where some milk chocolate characters join in the fun. Really pleasing length of flavours which sit atop perfectly integrated acid and tannins, and which conclude with a yummy cherry ripe aftertaste. Lovely wine to drink now and which will cellar effortlessly for 15-20 years.

2018 Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz (RRP: $100)

The 60th release of this “Baby Grange”, and what a fine example it is. 57% cabernet sauvignon, 43% shiraz, matured in American oak hogsheads of which 38% were new.

Intensely red purple; a joy to just look at. Rip-snorting, voluminous bouquet redolent of fully ripe black cherries, dark plums and lots of cream. The palate delights with plush and textured fruit present in a compellingly suave manner. Rich milk chocolate and dark red fruit flavours build through to the middle palate, with creamy summer-pudding flavours and aromatics present throughout this wine’s sneaky power and length. All beautifully framed by some judicious new oak highlights in this wine of power and intensity. For a number of years now, 389 has staked its own claim as a superb Australian red wine, and at 60, this is a “baby” no more.

2017 Penfolds St Henri Shiraz (RRP: $135)

97% shiraz, 3% cabernet sauvignon fruit from Barossa, McLaren Vale, Eden Valley and Port Lincoln (!) Matured for 12 months in 50+ year old vats (no new oak)

Impenetrable black-red all the way to the meniscus. The complex bouquet is lifted and intense with its notes of black pepper, fennel and olive. Lively, zippy flavours on entry consisting of black olive and herb, flow oh so silkily through to the medium weight middle palate where the flavours really blossom in their dimension and complexity. The initial savoury notes are joined by fennel and black pepper and some “meaty” stock-like bass notes. Beautiful length, the tannins support the complex savoury flavours to a long and complete finish, with firm, integrated tannins. Less “butch” than usual – I suspect due to the cooler 2017 vintage – this is lissome in the manner in which it carries its muscle, and would acquit itself admirably against the best shiraz wines from anywhere around the globe. Superb wine.

2016 Penfolds Grange RRP: (RRP: $950)

97% shiraz, 3% cabernet sauvignon fruit from Barossa, McLaren Vale, Clare and Magill Estate. Matured in 100% new American oak hogsheads for 18 months.

Dark black red with purpley highlights at the meniscus. Immediately recognisable as Grange on the nose, thanks to its formic acid / crushed ants lift, which is backed up by deep, rich macerated dark red fruit, soy and graphite/pencil shavings characters. The palate starts with a rush, where a reprise of those aromatics manifest as savoury flavours of great complexity. This is a beautifully crafted wine, with pitch-perfect power to drive those flavours across the palate to hook-up and mingle with dark black and blue fruit flavours, all wrapped in silky oak and concomitant buttressing tannins. Marvellous retro-olfactories after swallowing.

This is a very finely wrought Grange. In my humble opinion, it is clearly amongst the very best of this millennium, and will cellar effortlessly for more than 30 years. That said, in times such as these, where we are deprived of so many of life’s pleasures, it seems perfectly reasonable to grab a bottle and savour its youth at home tonight, accompanied with some quality home delivery. My only regret with this wine is I wished someone had suggested that to me before I started the tasting!

