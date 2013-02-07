Miami Judge Smacks Down Teen After She Gave Him The Finger In Court

Photo: NewsRoss/YouTube

A Miami teen’s bad attitude got her 30 days behind bars after the judge decided he wasn’t going to put up with it.Penelope Soto, 18, was in Judge Jorge Rodriguez-Chomat’s bond court Monday on charges of possessing Xanax, Local 10 reported Monday.



Rodriguez-Chomat was prepared to let her off on a $5,000 bond when the giggling girl made the mistake of sarcastically saying “Adios” before flitting away from the bench, NBC Miami reported Tuesday.

But the judge wasn’t having her sarcastic attitude and upped her bail to $10,000.

“Are you serious?” Soto asked, to which Rodriguez-Chomat replied that he was, adding “Adios.”

“[Expletive] you,” Soto said, raising her middle finger as she walked out of court, according to NBC Miami.

Rodriguez-Chomat then called the girl back again, charged her with contempt of court, and sentenced her to 30 days behind bars.

