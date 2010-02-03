Pending Homes Sales Spike, Homebuilders Are On Fire

In December, it was reported that November ending home sales collapsed as the first-time homebuyer tax credit ended.



And now, according to the National Association of Realtors, the market is ‘stabilizing’, with the numbers jumping over 10% year over year. Sequentially, the overall index was up just 1% which seems to be what analysts were expecting.

Still, the homebuilders, meanwhile, are on fire, as DR horton, Beazer, and Hovnanian are all up over 5%.

See the full release here >

