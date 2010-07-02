Pending Home Sales Plummet In May After Tax Expiry, Stock Selloff Gather Steam

Another negative data point!



Not altogether surprising, given all the bad housing data, but pending home sales fell a staggering 30% in May, according to the NAR. The end of the first-time homebuyer tax credit is being blamed.

The stock selloff is really gathering steam now, with the Dow down 62.

