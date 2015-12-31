Here comes pending home sales ...

At 10am ET, we’ll get the November pending home sales report.

Economists estimate pending sales climbed by 0.7% month-over-month.

“The pending home sales index has probably stopped falling after a net decline over the past six months,” UBS’s Sam Coffin said. “We project a 1.0% increase in November after little change in October. Our forecast is backed by improving housing indicators, in particular rising mortgage applications.”

