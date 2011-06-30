Pending Home Sales Crush Expectations With An 8.2% Jump

Photo: The Fiscal Times: Life + Money

Headline: 8.2% month-over-month growthExpectations: 3.0% month-over-month gain



Analysis: Pending home sales came in better than expected, and rose substantially year-over-year, up 15.5%.

Notably, this month’s improvement comes after a weak April, in which home sales fell 11.3% month-over-month, and 26.6% year-over-year.

