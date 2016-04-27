Here come pending home sales...

The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) latest data on pending home sales will be out at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that pending home sales rose 0.5% in March, according to Bloomberg.

The previous month saw pending home sales jump 3.5%, the highest level in seven months.

Additionally, pending sales of condos, co-ops, and single-family homes rose 5.1% last month.

