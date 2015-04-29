Here come pending home sales ...

The March reading on pending home sales drops at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Economists are expecting the index to rise 1% month-over month, and 5.1% year-over-year.

In February, pending home sales jumped 3.1% compared to the previous month, which was much healthier than the 0.3% expected.

The National Association of Realtors noted that 29% of the buyers were first-time buyers.

The index measures housing contract activity based on signed real estate contracts for existing single-family homes, condos and co-ops.

We’ll be back with the numbers once they cross …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.