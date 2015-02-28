Here comes pending home sales ...

Myles Udland
Pending home salesREUTERS/Richard Clement

The January report on pending home sales is set for release at 10:00 am ET.

Expectations are for pending home sales to rise 2% month-on-month in January, while rising 8.7% over the prior year.

In December, pending home sales fell 3.7%.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

