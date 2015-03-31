Here come pending home sales...

The February pending home sales report will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Economists estimate the pace of sales increased by 0.3% month-over-month in February, or 8.7% year-over-year.
From Bank of America Merrill Lynch: “The challenging weather conditions in parts of the country could weigh on activity since pending home sales track signed contracts and prospective buyers need to be able to go out and search for a property. However, it does not appear that new home sales, which also track signed contracts, were impaired. In fact, new home sales surged in February to the highest in seven years.”
NOW WATCH: Nationwide’s Super Bowl commercial about dead children is about corporate profits … in a way that we can all appreciate
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.