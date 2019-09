Pending home sales fell 4.7% in May from a revised 6.3% the previous month, down 14% year-over-year and exceeding the -2.8% consensus estimate.



Wholesale inventories rose 0.8% in May, slightly exceeding the 0.7% consensus estimate but lower than the revised 1.3% figure from the previous month.

Graph Courtesy Briefing.com

