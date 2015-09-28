Here come pending home sales ...

The National Association of Realtors will release pending home sales data for the month of August at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that the indicator, based on signed contracts for real estate, increased 0.4% month-on-month, and 8.1% year-on-year.

In a preview to clients, Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists wrote, “We expect pending home sales will slip 0.5% mum in August, a slight reversal after the solid performance in the first half of the year. Mortgage purchase applications weakened in August and although the correlation with pending home sales is low, it gives a sense of the risks to the direction of sales.”

We’ll be back with all the details once the data cross.

