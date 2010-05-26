GOOD NEWS: All Of The Pent-Up Demand For New Sports Cars Is Now Exploding And Prices Are Expected To Jump 20% This Year

Droves of traders are rushing to car dealers to pick up the latest sports car models, says a new article in Bloomberg.



It’s a pretty ridiculous plug for the new Rolls Royce “Ghost.” But it sounds so cool!

12-cylinders

563-horsepower

hand-polished for five hours before delivery

leather from bulls raised in barbed-wire-free pastures

“These are very emotional vehicles,” says Jeremy Anwyl, who runs car website, Edmunds.com. “The people who were holding back had money, but needed a good reason to buy.”

Like a five hour hand-polish job?

Yes. “You don’t think of this segment as having pent-up demand, but there is,” says Rebecca Linland, an IHS Global Insight analyst.

And now demand is exploding.

“These buyers are people that need to be the first ones on the block to have the latest model,” says Rebecca.

She predicts the price of a Rolls Royce “Ghost,” aka the baby Rolls, will jump 20% in price this year because demand is so hot.

Just a few days ago, commodities trader Craig Poler just couldn’t resist the Aston Martin Vantage Coupe of his dreams any longer.

“The second I saw it I knew I was going to buy it,” he told Bloomberg.

