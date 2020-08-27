Audience members at Pence's Republican convention speech weren't tested for Covid-19 even though they mingled with the vice president and Trump

JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters Images President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet the crowd after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during an event of the 2020 Republican National Convention held at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., August 26, 2020.

Audience members who gathered for Vice President Mike Pence’s Republican convention speech on Wednesday weren’t given Covid-19 tests, according to Reuters and MSNBC.

The supporters at Fort McHenry were largely mask-less and many crowded closely together after the speech to shake hands and take photos with Pence and President Donald Trump.

Both Pence and Trump are regularly tested for the virus and people who come in contact with them are generally tested as well.

About 100 supporters, including elderly and disabled veterans, gathered at Fort McHenry in Baltimore to watch Pence's outdoor address. While the audience's chairs were spaced a few feet apart, most attendees didn't wear masks and, after the speech concluded, gathered closely together to greet Pence, President Donald Trump, and their spouses near the stage.

About 100 supporters, including elderly and disabled veterans, gathered at Fort McHenry in Baltimore to watch Pence’s outdoor address. While the audience’s chairs were spaced a few feet apart, most attendees didn’t wear masks and, after the speech concluded, gathered closely together to greet Pence, President Donald Trump, and their spouses near the stage.

Pence and Trump shook hands, bumped fists, and took selfies with many audience members without abiding by social distancing guidelines.

The White House is preparing to host up to 1,500 attendees for Trump’s closing RNC speech on Thursday night, which will take place on the South Lawn and will be followed by fireworks at the Washington Monument.

Speakers at the GOP convention have made little mention of the coronavirus pandemic, which is continuing to kill an average of about 1,000 Americans per day. Nearly 6 million Americans have been infected and almost 180,000 have died from the uncontrolled virus.

During his address on Wednesday, Pence delivered the most robust defence of the administration’s pandemic response of any speaker this week.

Pence argued that the virus is under control and therapeutics and a vaccine are on the way, despite the fact that the US has failed to set up accessible testing and contact tracing.

“Last week, Joe Biden said that no miracle is coming, but what Joe doesn’t seem to understand is that America is a nation of miracles,” Pence said in reference to Biden’s warning about promised Covid-19 cures. “And I’m proud to report that we’re on track to have the world’s first safe, effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.”

Members of the audience for ⁦@VP⁩ Pence’s speech told reporters tonight they had not been tested for COVID before coming. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and Pence get tested regularly. They both interacted closely with crowd members after the remarks. pic.twitter.com/Pmd5eiZSHt — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 27, 2020

It looks like seats were spread apart for Pence's Ft. McHenry speech. But when Trump came to the perimeter, those seated seemed to crowd to the front, many shoulder to shoulder. pic.twitter.com/llQFdOe0Oj — Maegan Vazquez (@maeganvaz) August 27, 2020

