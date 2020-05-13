Pence will 'keep his distance' from Trump for a 'few days' following press secretary's positive coronavirus test

Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta Vice President Mike Pence and other officials speak to reporters during a coronavirus briefing in the Brady press briefing room of the White House, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington.

Vice President Mike Pence will “keep his distance” from President Trump for a “few days,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday.

Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the coronavirus last week, potentially exposing several members of the White House coronavirus task force that Pence leads.

Because of potential exposure to Miller, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would enter a “modified quarantine.”

Centres for Disease Control director Dr. Robert R. Redfield, and Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn said they would self-quarantine for two weeks.

"The vice president has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days," Kayleigh McEnany says. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 12, 2020

Pence himself made the choice, McEnany said, and it would be up to him when to return to normal business.

The White House has seen two new cases of the coronavirus in recent days. In addition to Miller, a personal valet to President Trump also tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, President Trump said he had not seen Pence in person since Miller’s case was confirmed.

News of the infections has rattled the White House and raised concerns about the president’s safety.

Senior advisor Kevin Hassett told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he perceived a risk in returning to work at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

“I knew when I was going back in that I would be taking risks – that I would be safer sitting at home in my house than going into a West Wing that – even with all the testing in the world and the best medical team on earth – is a relatively cramped place,” he said.

Three of the highest-profile members of the White House coronavirus task force – Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield, and Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn – have entered some form of quarantine.

Fauci said he would begin working mostly from home as part of a “modified quarantine” after a “low risk” encounter with an infected staffer, the New York Times reported, while Hahn and Redfield said they would quarantine for two weeks.

The White House has taken on new precautions in the wake of the diagnoses, including asking staffers to limit unnecessary visit, social distance, and wear masks.

Trump is not expected to wear a mask, the Washington Post reported.

