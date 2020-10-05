Vice President Mike Pence has 'no concerns' about staying on the campaign trail and debating in person, Trump campaign says

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images US Vice President Mike Pence attends the 19th September 11 commemoration ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, September 11, 2020.

Vice President Mike Pence is not worried about contracting the disease while on the campaign trail or the debate stage, the Trump 2020 campaign said Sunday.

Pence has “no concerns at all,” Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “[The] vice president takes very serious all of these measures. Anyone around the vice president are tested. People are kept very safe.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell has proposed the idea of having a remote debate, but Miller suggested that the Trump campaign is not interested in that possibility.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the coronavirus seizes upon the White House, Vice President Mike Pence is not worried about contracting the disease while on the campaign trail or the debate stage, the Trump 2020 campaign said Sunday.

Pence has “no concerns at all,” Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “[The] vice president takes very serious all of these measures. Anyone around the vice president are tested. People are kept very safe.”

President Donald Trump announced early Friday that he and first lady tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump has since been transferred to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, just outside of Washington, D.C.

WATCH: @ChuckTodd asks @JasonMillerinDC "should the Vice President be traveling? Shouldn't he be mitigating risk of getting this virus?" #MTP We have "no concerns at all. Vice president is very serious [about] all of these measures. Everyone around the vice president is tested." pic.twitter.com/W8O9PmLLpL — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 4, 2020

Following Trump’s diagnosis, lawmakers have speculated about the possibility of hosting remote debates until the November election.

Remote debates “should go forward,” Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in an interview Friday. “Hopefully the president feels up for it and we can work it out remotely.”

But Miller indicated Sunday that the Trump campaign is not keen on remote debates.

“No, we’re in a campaign. We have a month to go. We see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris out there campaigning,” Miller said. “Certainly they’re not asking for a remote debate.”

Pence will face off against Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, on Wednesday. It will be the only debate this campaign season between the two of them, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates. Both candidates will be stationed 12 feet apart, Politico reported, an increase to the eight feet of distance between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden at last week’s debate.

After Wednesday’s debate, Pence will hit the campaign trail, starting with a rally in Arizona, Miller said.

One week later, Trump and Biden are again slated to go head to head on the debate stage. Biden’s campaign promised Sunday that the Democratic presidential nominee would be at the next presidential debate on October 15.

“We send President Trump our best. We hope that he is well and able to debate,” deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said on ABC’s “This Week.” “If he is, Joe Biden will certainly be there.”

Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield says with “safety” precautions put in place, Biden will participate in next debate: “We send President Trump our best. We hope that he is well and able to debate. If he is, Joe Biden will certainly be there.” https://t.co/lCW47doOHk pic.twitter.com/ptXgXxr10k — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 4, 2020

The coronavirus has spread to more than 7.3 million people in the United States, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Of that figure, more than 209,000 people have died.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.