Mike Pence claimed Trump created more jobs in the last 3 months than Obama did in 8 years — and the backlash was swift

Fox News Vice President Mike Pence on Fox News.

Vice President Mike Pence claimed on Fox News that the Trump administration had created “more jobs in the last three months than Joe Biden and Barack Obama did in their eight years in office.”

Experts were quick to point out Pence left out April, a month the US suffered 20.8 million job losses. The economy has only recovered just under half of them, or 9 million.

The Obama economy recorded a net total of 11.5 million job gains over two terms.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

During a Fox News interview on Thursday night, Vice President Mike Pence claimed the Trump administration created more jobs over the past three months than President Barack Obama did in his two terms in office.

The startling claim set off a swift backlash on Twitter.

Pence told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that Trump had led the country through “the worst pandemic in 100 years,” adding “we’ve already created more jobs in the last three months than Joe Biden and Barack Obama did in their eight years in office.”

However, experts were quick to note that Pence left out April, a month when the US economy shed a record 20.5 million jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak. The economy has only recovered around 9 million of those jobs so far – or just under half.



Read more:

MORGAN STANLEY: The government’s recession response has the stock market heading for a massive upheaval. Here’s your best strategy to capitalise on the shift.



That figure still lags on the job gains made under Obama. The economy added a net total of 11.6 million jobs over his two terms in office, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

When April is included, the US is down 11.8 million jobs compared to immediately before the pandemic.

Betsey Stevenson, a former economist in Obama’s Council of Economic Advisors, shared a chart on Twitter illustrating the nation’s deep jobs hole.

Other experts pointed out the Trump administration’s cherrypicking of the economic data.

What about the last *4* months? https://t.co/y4WRwnhX7G — Ernie Tedeschi (@ernietedeschi) August 13, 2020

Alternatively phrased, we've lost more jobs in the last four months than we've lost over the entirety of any previous recession. https://t.co/unKKtWHXkP — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) August 13, 2020

Kind of like bragging about losing 20 pounds after you put on 50. https://t.co/PWcAG0x6B7 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 13, 2020



Read more:

RBC lays out 6 trades to make now ahead of a possible Democratic sweep in the elections – and says waiting until November is the wrong move



In the latest July jobs report released last week, the US regained 1.8 million jobs, and the unemployment rate stood at 10.2%, higher than at any point during the Great Recession over a decade ago. Pence included additional gains from June and May in his claim. Here is the jobs data going back to April:

June: 4.8 million jobs regained.

May: 2.7 million jobs recovered.

April: 20.8 million jobs lost.

Trump has long pushed to reopen the economy since the nadir of the nationwide lockdown in April, arguing measures to contain the virus were more harmful than the virus itself.

Experts say the loosened restrictions and disastrous federal response set the stage for another surge of infections last month that led to more deaths and set back the economic recovery even further.

Presidents usually wield limited influence over the economy. But voters’ perception of its health plays a large role in who they cast their ballot for every four years.



Read more:

Wells Fargo lays out a plausible scenario where the Fed becomes insolvent – and breaks down the catastrophic effect that would have on the bank’s ability to handle future crises



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.