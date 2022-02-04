Pence calls Trump ‘wrong,’ says ‘I had no right to overturn the election’

Donald Trump and former US Vice President Mike Pence in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 2, 2020, in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mike Pence issued a rare public rebuke of Donald Trump on Friday.

The former VP said Trump was “wrong” to say Pence could’ve overturned the 2020 election.

Pence called the idea that one person could overturn the election “un-American.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said that former President Donald Trump was wrong to claim Pence could’ve overturned the 2020 election results on January 6 last year, decrying the notion as “un-American.”

“This week, our former president said I had the right to ‘overturn the election.’ President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said in a rare public rebuke of Trump during a speech at the Federalist Society.

“The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone,” Pence said. “And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

This article is breaking and will continue to be updated.