Pence calls Trump ‘wrong,’ says ‘I had no right to overturn the election’

- Mike Pence issued a rare public rebuke of Donald Trump on Friday.
- The former VP said Trump was “wrong” to say Pence could’ve overturned the 2020 election.
- Pence called the idea that one person could overturn the election “un-American.”
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said that former President Donald Trump was wrong to claim Pence could’ve overturned the 2020 election results on January 6 last year, decrying the notion as “un-American.”
“This week, our former president said I had the right to ‘overturn the election.’ President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said in a rare public rebuke of Trump during a speech at the Federalist Society.
“The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone,” Pence said. “And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”
—JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 4, 2022
This article is breaking and will continue to be updated.
