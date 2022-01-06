Former Pence aides are actively cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee as it focuses on Trump’s role in the Capitol riot, report says

Trump supporters at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Aides to former Vice President Mike Pence aides have been actively sharing information with the House committee examining former President Donald Trump’s role in the Capitol riot, Axios reported.

Sources told Axios that people connected to Pence have been cooperating with the committee, and one source said that some of them were even testifying without a subpoena.

Axios reported that people cooperating with the committee include:

Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff.

Alyssa Farah, Pence’s former press secretary who later became the White House director of strategic communications.

Keith Kellogg, Pence’s former national security advisor.

Axios reported, citing a source, that Short would not have helped the committee without Pence’s agreement.

Farah told Axios that, from the two committee meetings she attended, she “could see how much information they already had.”

“Those who are refusing to cooperate likely are doing so out of complete fealty to Donald Trump and not wanting to piss him off,” she said.

“But, secondarily, because they’re realizing the committee has quite a bit more information than they realized. And their involvement is known to a much greater degree than they realized.”

In the run-up to January 6, 2021, Trump and his allies had pressured Pence to reject the Electoral College vote and overturn President Joe Biden’s election win.

Some of the rioters who stormed the Capitol called for Pence’s death, chanting “hang Mike Pence.”

But Pence has still downplayed the experience, recently describing the event to the Christian Broadcasting Network as “one tragic day in January” that was being used to undermine Trump voters.