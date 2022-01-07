Former Pence aide says GOP is ‘morally in disrepair’

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence, is pictured. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mike Pence’s former spokesperson said she’s “getting a lot of hate for thinking [January 6] was a big deal.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin says the GOP is “morally in disrepair.”

Republicans struggled with how to respond to the first anniversary of the insurrection.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence, said the Republican Party needs to acknowledge “we are morally in disrepair.”

“Getting a lot of hate on the right for think 1/6 was a big deal,” Griffin wrote on Twitter.

She also recalled how “a violent mob” hunted for Pence and called for him “to be hanged on the steps of the US Capitol.”

“If we can’t acknowledge we are morally in disrepair as a Party, it will be the GOP’s undoing, not how bad Biden is doing or how ineffective democrats’ policies are,” Griffin added.

—Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) January 7, 2022

A longtime Hill staffer before moving to the Trump White House, Griffin’s frustration comes just a day after the first anniversary of the deadly Capitol insurrection.

Democrats planned a day of tributes and delivered scorching speeches about former President Donald Trump’s role in sparking the riot. Many Republicans were much more muted in response.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and former Vice President Dick Cheney, her father, were the only Republicans present in the chamber when the House observed a moment of silence.

Trump and other potential 2024 hopefuls lashed out at Democrats and the media for putting too much focus on the day. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely pushed a conspiracy theory that the real story about the insurrection was the FBI’s role in it.

Griffin is far from the only former White House aide to publicly vent about the GOP’s struggles. Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has said she’s working with more than a dozen other former staffers to stop Trump’s future political ambitions.