This Pen Translates Text As You Underline With It

Three designers have come up with a way to translate text as you underline it with a pen, Camille Bautista of Mashable reports. The Ivy Guide is a device that fits over pens and pencils, and scans words for translation. To use it, all you have to do is press the translation button, underline text, and the Ivy Guide will then project its translation onto the page.



The device, which is still in its concept stage, recharges via USB and adjusts to different types of pens.

It’s not clear how many languages the device will be able to translate, but the designers, Shi Jian, Sun Jiahao, and Li Ke, hope the device will help people better understand foreign languages and improve comprehension.

