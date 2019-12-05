Peloton's confusing holiday ad has turned into a viral internet meme — and it's dragging the company through the mud at a critical moment

Peloton’s flop of a holiday commercial is turning into a viral meme.

The ad, which was released on YouTube on November 21 and is being shown on TV, caused a largely negative response online. People criticised the ad for many reasons, including its awkward structure and ambiguous and possibly sexist message.

In a statement to CNBC, a spokesperson said the company “was disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial.” Peloton did not return Business Insider’s request for comment about the ad.

Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson predicted that the ad would be pulled in a Tuesday note and said his company was interested to see “how Peloton adjusts its marketing strategy given a history of Internet memes.”

This social media uproar comes amid a crucial – and shorter – holiday shopping season for retailers. However, Patterson said he does not believe the ad will affect holiday sales.

Different images of the main character in the ad are being meme-ified in various contexts.

Some are using the ad to make fun of the company itself.

My face when someone tells me they invested in Peloton $PTON pic.twitter.com/VkfVnyK12o — Steven Snyder ????‍♂️ (@NoGimmicksNutri) December 2, 2019

When my husband surprises me with a Peloton bike for Christmas and there is no escape. pic.twitter.com/Uf7KJJCgLm — Ben Harrison (@6BenHarrison) December 3, 2019

But some memes don’t even seem related to the tech-enabled fitness-equipment startup.

What he sees vs what you see. #Peloton pic.twitter.com/IQx6GB7MXE — JB August (@JB_August) December 3, 2019

When you get the CATS screening invite #peloton pic.twitter.com/4zj2lQHmSv — Cinema Snopes (@CinemaSnopes) December 2, 2019

Even the sporting world has gotten in on the viral trend.

???? New York Sports ???? Giants ➡️ 8 game losing streak

Knicks ➡️ 7 game losing streak

Devils ➡️ 3 game losing streak

Rangers ➡️ 1 game losing streak

Islanders ➡️ 1 game losing streak

Jets ➡️ 1 game losing streak

Nets ➡️ 1 game losing streak pic.twitter.com/pDo2hu5fEj — SNY (@SNYtv) December 4, 2019

And a few people made their own spin-offs of the commercial. (Warning: videos contain graphic language)

