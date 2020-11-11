Peloton erases losses and rallies 9% after inking multi-year deal with Beyonce

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends ‘The Lion King’ European Premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.

Peloton rose out of a morning loss and jumped as much as 8.6% on Tuesday after the company announced a new, multi-year partnership with musical artist Beyonce Knowles.

The collaboration’s launch coincides with homecoming season, an annual fall celebration for students at historically Black colleges and universities.

Peloton and Knowles will gift two-year Peloton subscriptions to students at 10 such schools through the launch, according to a press release.

The gains led Peloton to outperform other popular stay-at-home stocks, such as Amazon,DocuSign, and Zoom.

Major indexes wavered on Tuesday as investors continued to shift capital from growth favourites to reopening plays and small-cap stocks.

The super-star was the most requested artist among Peloton’s 3.6 million users, according to a press release. The launch of the collaboration will coincide with homecoming season, an annual fall celebration for students at historically Black colleges and universities. Knowles and Peloton created a series of workouts fitting the homecoming theme across multiple fitness categories including cycling, running, and yoga.

The fitness equipment company and Knowles will also gift two-year Peloton subscriptions to students at 10 such schools through the launch.

The announcement led Peloton to outperform other stay-at-home stocks throughout the session. US equities traded mixed on Tuesday as investors continued to pivot from growth stocks and tech giants to reopening plays and small-caps. While stay-at-home peers such as Amazon,DocuSign, and Zoom tumbled, Peloton rallied into the afternoon.



Peloton has notched several record highs in recent months as demand for its home exercise hardware skyrocketed. Gym closures and stay-at-home orders drove people to its bike and treadmill, and wait times for the firm’s products quickly shot higher. The company reported 232% sales growth in its third-quarter report and beat expectations for quarterly earnings.

To be sure, Tuesday’s rally only retraced some of Peloton’s Monday slump, and shares sit far from their mid-October peak. The company sank as much as 25% on Monday as Pfizer’s positive vaccine development shifted investor capital to reopening trades from popular quarantine picks.

Peloton traded at $US104.73 per share as of 1:50 p.m. ET Tuesday, up 277% year-to-date. The company has 45 “buy” ratings, four “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating from analysts.



