Peloton stock surges 11% after the connected-fitness group agrees $420 million takeover of exercise-equipment titan

Peloton

Peloton shares spiked as much as 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The maker of internet-connected exercise machines has agreed to acquire Precor, a leading commercial supplier of fitness equipment, for $US420 million in cash.

Peloton intends to use Precor’s US manufacturing facilities to ramp up production and improve its delivery times.

The company also expects the deal to bolster its innovation and generate more sales of equipment and subscriptions to gyms, hotels, colleges, and other commercial customers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Peloton stock surged as much as 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the connected-fitness company struck a deal to acquire Precor for $US420 million in cash.

Precor makes cardio and weight machines, and ranks among the largest commercial suppliers of fitness equipment in the world. Peloton plans to use the 40-year-old company’s 625,000 square feet of US manufacturing capacity to make more equipment and ship it to domestic customers sooner.



Read More:





BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 26 cheap and fundamentally rock-solid stocks before the economic rebound sends them soaring in 2021



The takeover will also add nearly 100 people to Peloton’s research-and-development team. Moreover, Peloton hopes it will boost sales of its bikes and treadmills â€” which are equipped with internet-connected screens to allow users to stream live and on-demand classes â€” to gyms, hotels, colleges, apartment blocks, and companies that buy exercise equipment for shared use.

Peloton stock has more than tripled this year as the pandemic has spurred more people to invest in home gyms and online fitness classes. The company’s revenues spiked 232% year-on-year last quarter to $US758 million, swinging the company from a $US50 million net loss to $US69 million in net income.



Read More:





A hedge fund chief who oversees $US2 billion breaks down why we’re in for a 61% stock-market crash over the next 18-24 months â€” and shares 3 types of companies he’s shorting right now



However, Peloton’s manufacturing and distribution has been severely restricted this year, resulting in lengthy waiting times for customers. Its Precor purchase is likely intended to help iron out those issues.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.