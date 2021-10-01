‘Dancing with the Stars’ Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby tests positive for COVID for the second time

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, days after his ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Cheryl Burke was diagnosed. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby said he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.

Rigsby said he is fully vaccinated, and previously recovered from COVID in February.

He said symptoms this time around have been much less severe.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Peloton’s star instructor Cody Rigsby said he isn’t sure of his future on “Dancing with the Stars” after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time this year.

Rigsby shared the diagnosis on Instagram on Thursday, days after his dance partner Cheryl Burke tested positive.

He said that he had been vaccinated and has been following safety precautions outlined by the CDC. This time, he said, his symptoms are significantly less severe than when he had COVID-19 in February.

“I have really mild symptoms, congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough, but in comparison to when I had COVID early this year it is night and day,” Rigsby said in the Instagram video.

Rigsby was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 in February, and said it was the sickest he’s ever felt, with symptoms like severe fatigue and a harsh cough that persisted over two weeks.

Previously having COVID-19 doesn’t guarantee you’ll be safe from a repeat infection.

And while vaccines are extremely effective at doing what they were designed to do – prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19 – they do not perfectly prevent infection. Research suggests vaccinated people have more mild symptoms and are infectious for less time than unvaccinated people.

A recent CDC report found unvaccinated people were 11 times more likely to die of the virus than vaccinated people.

To avoiding spreading infection and give himself time to recover, Rigsby said he’ll be taking a break, including from his role on “Dancing with the Stars.” It’s not clear how the infection will affect Rigsby’s role on the show.

Rigsby’s dance partner, Burke, who has also been fully vaccinated, has said she’s “feeling OK,” CNN reported, and the pair was not immediately eliminated, as judges evaluated their performance based on a pre-recorded rehearsal video.