This stationary bike might be a SoulCycle killer

SoulCycle is clearly a strong leader in the boutique exercise experience in cities across the country. But participants are vocalizing some issues with the business.
Peloton is trying to disrupt the traditional spin-class model, bringing the live experience to your home via a stationary bike with internet connection for a flat monthly fee. We participated in some live classes to compare Peleton’s product with the SoulCycle experience.
Produced by Justin Gmoser
