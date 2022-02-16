Peloton has reportedly lost a further 3 senior execs amid a wide-ranging shake-up at the struggling fitness company

Peloton’s stock price has cratered in recent months. John Smith/VIEWpress

Three top Peloton executives have left the company, according to Bloomberg.

Their departures are part of a wide-ranging shake-up announced last week by the struggling fitness group.

Peloton cofounder John Foley last week stepped down as CEO.

Three senior Peloton executives have left the company as part of a wide-ranging shake-up, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Supply chain chief Jon Adee, chief business officer Brad Olson, and chief operating officer Mariana Garavaglia have left the struggling fitness group, Bloomberg said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Relativity Space, a 3D-printing company, announced Monday it had appointed Garavaglia as chief business and people officer.

Peloton did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Peloton announced last week that cofounder John Foley would step down as CEO to become executive chair of the company. Barry McCarthy, formerly a chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix, has since replaced Foley as CEO.

Peloton also said last week that it would axe 2,800 jobs, or 20% of its corporate workforce, in a cost-cutting drive. Since then, reports have surfaced of other senior-level employees departing the business, including two senior vice presidents in charge of hardware engineering and commercial equipment, Bloomberg previously reported.

News of the high-level departures come as the company continues to grapple with supply chain and operational issues that have led to delays and ongoing customer complaints. These issues predate the pandemic but came to a head when demand for Peloton’s high-tech home fitness equipment soared.

Critics say Peloton made bold moves to meet pandemic-fueled demand but failed to react quickly enough when demand cooled. As a result, the company is rowing back on planned logistics and supply-chain enhancements, including scrapping plans to build a $400 million factory in Ohio.