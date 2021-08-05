Peloton instructors Leanne Hainsby and Ben Alldis are engaged

Peloton’s Benjamin Alldis and Leanne Hainsby are engaged. Ben Alldis

Peloton instructor Ben Alldis proposed to his colleague Leanne Hainsby in Ibiza, Spain.

The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in January.

They will be the first pair of Peloton instructors to tie the knot.

Peloton instructors Ben Alldis and Leanne Hainsby announced that they are engaged on their Instagram accounts on Wednesday.

Alldis proposed to Hainsby while the couple were vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, as they wrote in their social-media posts.

“I can’t believe I get to be your wife,” Hainsby captioned her Instagram slideshow from the proposal.

Alldis shared the same photos as his bride-to-be on his Instagram, writing, “He’s only gone and done it. The future Mrs A.”

Hainsby and Alldis are both UK-based Peloton instructors, where they teach from the company’s live studio, as listed on the Peloton website.

They announced they were a couple in April of 2020, according to People.

They celebrated their two-year anniversary in January, with Alldis hinting at their future engagement with his Instagram post for the occasion.

“2 years down, with many more to come,” he wrote on the post. “She’s a keeper.”

Hainsby and Alldis will be the first pair of Peloton instructors to tie the knot.

Alldis wrote about how their shared career goals make his and Hainsby’s relationship stronger in a blog for Peloton.

“We share a very similar mindset on the importance of keeping as fit and healthy as we can; mainly because it makes us feel great, but secondly, so we can be better for each other and for those around us,” he wrote.

“You exercise today in order to see the effects that it has on your long-term health and well-being,” he added. “Similarly, relationships thrive when they are also future-focused. A shared focus on exercise reinforces a commitment about the future.”

Hainsby and Alldis did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.