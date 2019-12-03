People are confused by Peloton's new holiday ad, which shows a woman taking selfies while riding the bike over the course of a year

Shoshy Ciment
Peloton/YouTubeThe ad culminates with the couple viewing a montage of the woman’s year on Peloton.
  • Peloton just released a commercial for the holiday season that people are trying to make sense of.
  • The ad follows what appears to be a woman’s yearlong selfie journey after her partner gave her a Peloton for the holidays.
  • People are criticising the ad for many reasons, including some who said the man seemed to be suggesting that the woman should work out more.
  • People also found the ad’s awkward Instagram Story setup uncomfortable.
  • Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Peloton, the tech-enabled fitness-equipment startup, released a new ad for the holiday season that sparked some controversy on Twitter.

The ad, which was released on YouTube on November 21 and is being shown on TV, follows what appears to be a woman’s yearlong selfie journey after her partner gave her a Peloton for the holidays.

The commercial has garnered a vocal response on Twitter, with many negative comments.

People are criticising the ad for many reasons, from its awkward structure to the male character who seems to be suggesting the woman should work out more.

Here’s a breakdown of the ad that has people losing their minds.

The ad begins with a woman receiving a Peloton bike as a gift from her partner.

Peloton/YouTube

People already had issues with the ad at this point.

The ad gets stranger when the woman starts taking selfie videos on the bike.

Peloton/YouTube

This ad format seems to be trying to be blending an Instagram Story with a traditional commercial. The result is a somewhat awkward cross between the two.

The ad shows the woman documenting working out on the machine on different days throughout the year.

Peloton/YouTube

Tal Bachman’s 1999 hit “She’s So High” is playing through the nearly 30-second ad – an interesting juxtaposition with a company known for its modern, internet-connected exercise bikes and treadmills.

Still, some people seemed excited about this interesting choice of music.

The end of the ad shows the couple on the couch watching what appears to be a montage of the woman’s year on her Peloton.

Peloton/YouTube

“A year ago, I didn’t realise how much this would change me. Thank you,” the woman says, evidently to her partner.

The finale left people confused. Some questioned the entire premise of the story.

Others were confused about the “change” the woman was referring to.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.