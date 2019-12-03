People are confused by Peloton's new holiday ad, which shows a woman taking selfies while riding the bike over the course of a year

Peloton/YouTube The ad culminates with the couple viewing a montage of the woman’s year on Peloton.

Peloton just released a commercial for the holiday season that people are trying to make sense of.

The ad follows what appears to be a woman’s yearlong selfie journey after her partner gave her a Peloton for the holidays.

People are criticising the ad for many reasons, including some who said the man seemed to be suggesting that the woman should work out more.

People also found the ad’s awkward Instagram Story setup uncomfortable.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peloton, the tech-enabled fitness-equipment startup, released a new ad for the holiday season that sparked some controversy on Twitter.

The ad, which was released on YouTube on November 21 and is being shown on TV, follows what appears to be a woman’s yearlong selfie journey after her partner gave her a Peloton for the holidays.

The commercial has garnered a vocal response on Twitter, with many negative comments.

this ad is making me lose my goddamn mind pic.twitter.com/GXgypRkFOg — Sam (@SamuelMoen) December 1, 2019

I really thought Christmas music before Christmas was the worst, then I saw a Peloton ad. pic.twitter.com/GwqwbVe7wH — Sapiosexual -Bat- Jenkins (@ShallowPear) November 30, 2019

People are criticising the ad for many reasons, from its awkward structure to the male character who seems to be suggesting the woman should work out more.

Here’s a breakdown of the ad that has people losing their minds.

The ad begins with a woman receiving a Peloton bike as a gift from her partner.

People already had issues with the ad at this point.

Dude, I hate that Peloton commercial so much. Why is that already fit/rich woman the center of this ad? And why does she look scared the whole commercial — Zachary Dale (@ZachDale60) December 2, 2019

Look I don’t want to be “The Peloton Ad Guy” anymore but the newest commercial about the vlogging 116 lb woman’s YEARLONG fitness journey to becoming a 112 lb woman who says “I didn’t realize how much this would change me” is just ri-god-damn-diculous. Come on. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) November 25, 2019

The ad gets stranger when the woman starts taking selfie videos on the bike.

This ad format seems to be trying to be blending an Instagram Story with a traditional commercial. The result is a somewhat awkward cross between the two.

The ad shows the woman documenting working out on the machine on different days throughout the year.

Tal Bachman’s 1999 hit “She’s So High” is playing through the nearly 30-second ad – an interesting juxtaposition with a company known for its modern, internet-connected exercise bikes and treadmills.

Still, some people seemed excited about this interesting choice of music.

So thankful for the new Peleton ad and the inevitable accompanying Tal Bachman renaissance we’d all secretly been longing for but were never brave enough to admit — jk (@jokelley) December 2, 2019

The end of the ad shows the couple on the couch watching what appears to be a montage of the woman’s year on her Peloton.

“A year ago, I didn’t realise how much this would change me. Thank you,” the woman says, evidently to her partner.

The finale left people confused. Some questioned the entire premise of the story.

Wait is the premise of that Peloton ad really that a woman took videos over a whole year when she used the Peleton that her husband gave her and then showed it to him the following Christmas — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 25, 2019

Others were confused about the “change” the woman was referring to.

The holiday Peloton ad where the skinny athletic model undergoes a transformation over the course of a year to become a skinny athletic model who now rides a stationary bike really pulls at the heartstrings. — Chris in Chicago: 2x Family Blokus Champion. (@ChrisInCHI) November 30, 2019

Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

