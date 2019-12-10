Actress in Peloton's viral holiday commercial says she's 'shocked and overwhelmed' by the response

Peloton/YouTube The ad begins with a woman receiving a Peloton bike from her partner.

The hunt for the actress in Peloton’s viral holiday commercial is officially over.

Monica Ruiz revealed her identity on Saturday, issuing a statement to Deadline through her agency, LA Talent, responding to the attention surrounding the ad.

“I was happy to accept a job opportunity earlier this year from Peloton and the team was lovely to work with,” Ruiz said. “Although I’m an actress, I am not quite comfortable being in spotlight and I’m terrible on social media. So to say I was shocked and overwhelmed by the attention this week (especially the negative) is an understatement.”

The ad, which was released on YouTube on November 21 and is being shown on TV, follows what appears to be a woman’s yearlong selfie journey after her partner gave her a Peloton bike for the holidays.

The ad sparked confusion on social media as some people criticised it as sexist and awkward. In a statement to CNBC last week, a Peloton representative said the company was “disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial.”

As many on social media wondered about the actress’ identity, Ruiz appeared in a commercial for the actor Ryan Reynolds’ gin label, Aviation Gin, that poked fun at Peloton’s holiday ad.

“When Ryan and his production team called about Aviation Gin, they helped me find some humour in the situation,” Ruiz said in the statement. “I am grateful to both Peloton and now Aviation Gin for the work and giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do.”

The male actor in the Peloton commercial, Sean Hunter, said he experienced a lot of backlash from the ad, as some said his character was suggesting that his partner should work out more.

“My 5 seconds of air time created an array of malicious feedback that is all associated with my face,” Hunter told Psychology Today on Thursday.

Peloton did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

