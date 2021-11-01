Peloton is bringing ‘stretching and meditation classes’ to Delta flights

Flying Delta Air Lines from New York to Mexico City, Mexico. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Peloton and Delta Air Lines are partnering to add in-flight stretching and meditation classes.

Five classes will be offered to passengers through their seat-back screens.

It’s the first time Peloton content will be available outside its app or utilities.

Fitness powerhouse Peloton and Delta Air Lines are partnering to bring in-flight stretching and meditation classes to the skies, CNN reported on Monday.

Delta’s seat-back screens will now feature five different classes between five and 20-minutes long for passengers, the report said, making it the first time Peloton is offering content outside its app or utilities – such as its bike and treadmill.

“It gives us the chance for people that aren’t Peloton members about this accessibility and that we have the best fitness content in the world,” Peloton’s chief content officer Jen Cotter told CNN.

Delta originally approached Peloton with the idea, the report said, and these specific classes were picked because Peloton users have expressed interest in travel-related content.

The classes offered in-flight are not offered on Peloton’s app, the report said, and will be changed every few months.

The move also comes as Peloton attempts to expand more into the travel sector, the report said, and diversify its brand beyond just selling workout equipment.