Pelosi is working on banning stock trading by lawmakers, report says

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to reporters during her weekly news conference. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi is working on banning stock trading by members of Congress and senior staff, Punchbowl reported.

The push to reform rules meant to stop insider trading in Congress have been gathering bipartisan momentum.

It follows Insider’s Conflicted Congress investigation, which found widespread violation of insider trading rules.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is working on banning stock trading by lawmakers and senior congressional staff, Punchbowl News reported Wednesday.

Pelosi and House Democratic leaders want to amend the STOCK Act, a 2012 law designed to combat insider trading by requiring timely disclosure of stock transactions, among others, Punchbowl News reported.

It comes after Insider’s “Conflicted Congress” project showed widespread violation of that act.

Pelosi had been under pressure from both Democrats and Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to take action.

On Tuesday, Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had declared his support for a ban, telling Insider “I would like to see it done.” He had earlier gathered a group of six Democratic senator to discuss implementing new restrictions.

Pelosi, having initially said she opposed a ban, reversed her position last month.

Senior Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have also declared support for reform, with McCarthy saying he would introduce a ban if Republicans win control of the House in November’s mid-terms.

The exact scope of the ban, reported Punchbowl, is under discussion, but would prohibit members of Congress and senior staff from trading stocks, as well as federal judges. It would also tighten rules around financial disclosures by lawmakers.

As part of the Conflicted Congress investigation, Insider found that 55 members of Congress and nearly 200 senior staffers had violated laws aimed at stopping insider trading and avoiding conflicts of interests.