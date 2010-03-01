Pelosi: We Have The Votes On Healthcare

Do Democrats have the votes to ram Obamacare through the Congress?



Yes.

That’s at least according to Nancy Pelosi, who was asked the question this weekend on ABC’s The Week.

But, she added, according to WSJ, that Democrats “know that this will take courage… Why are we here? We’re not here just to self-perpetuate our service in Congress. We’re here to do the job for the American people.”

In other words, get ready for a lot more Scott Browns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.