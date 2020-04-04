Pelosi calls for more direct payments to Americans as part of next relief package

Bryan Pietsch
ReutersHouse Speaker Pelosi holds coronavirus aid bill signing ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that she’d like to include more direct payments and expanded unemployment benefits in another relief package.

“I think right now we need a fourth bipartisan bill,” Pelosi said of passing another relief package, during an interview on CNBC. “I think the bill could be very much like the bill we just passed.”

The lead Democrat in the House said she’d like to “update it for some other things that we need,” like “another direct payment” and expanding unemployment benefits to six months instead of four.

President Donald Trump signed last week a $US2 trillion coronavirus relief package that included direct payments of up to $US1,200 for individuals, unemployment benefits, and financial relief for small businesses and corporations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.