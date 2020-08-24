Nancy Pelosi says audio from Trump's sister describing him as a man with 'no principles' is 'further evidence' that Trump is 'a hoax'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responds to Pres. Trump's sister describing him as "cruel": "It's heartbreaking to think that a family member of the President of the [US] would have that view of him … this is further evidence of his inauthenticity and his lack of integrity" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/1twxykvrdG

— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 23, 2020